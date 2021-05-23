Women Directors Conclave 2021: A unique initiative by Mentor My Board

MentorMyBoard (MMB), an emerging Board training and governance company is on a mission to groom more than 20,000 women professionals and is aggressively working towards bringing more women into leadership roles by empowering them with right skillsets required for board positions. By 2027, MMB aims to get at least one lakh directors board ready and help Indian boardrooms to emerge as best boardrooms with great board practices. At present, MMB is offering a virtual platform that prepares Directors through mentoring, handholding and offering them network opportunities with like minded directors and making them ready towards ethical leadership, robust governance practices, borderless compliance and insights that in turn make competitive Boards potentially prevalent

As a milestone towards achieving their vision, MMB successfully organised its first Women Directors Conclave on May 22, 2021 with more than 700 participants including women directors, aspiring women directors, professionals, board members and more from across the country. The title sponsor, the event sponsor and the media partner for #WDC21 were Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., BSE Investors Protection Fund and Free Press Journal respectively.

The conclave was beautifully graced by opening remarks from Y K C Wadiyar, the Maharaja of Mysore and keynote address by Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE Limited.

Further, the conclave brought best industry board Leaders and professionals on one platform with their enriched boardroom experiences.

Experts like Alice Vaidyan - Former Chairman & MD GIC India; T C A Ranganathan - Ex-MD, EXIM BANK; T R Parasuraman, President and Whole Time Director - Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd; Chhaya Momaya - Life Coach, Grooming and Image Consultant; Jaya Janardanan - COO Indostar Capital Finance, Mentor, Speaker; Marguerite Soeteman Reijnen - Global Board member, Speaker on Diversity & Inclusion; CA Amisha Vora - Jt. MD Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd; CS Savithri Parekh - Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of Reliance Industries Ltd and others graced the occasion with their excellent life and board lessons.

The expert panellists highlighted insightful and practical aspects of Governance not only from the Indian perspective but also from international perspectives, the role of Boards in ESG and CSR, importance of diversity and inclusion in boardrooms, setting the tone from the top and how to be impactful in Boardrooms.

In this virtual working scenario, MMB was able to create an excellent virtual conclave facilitating not only the live sessions from eminent speakers but also facilities like networking lounge, mentoring hub and exhibition lounge were wonderfully created for participants to interact and get personalised mentoring to explore their boardroom journey.