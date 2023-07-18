Wockhardt Appoints Amelia Fernandes As Additional Director | File

Wockhardt appoints Amelia Fernandes as additional independent director with immediate effect, the company has announced through an exchange filing.

She will hold office as an Additional Director of the Company until the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company (‘AGM’).

The Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has also recommended her appointment as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years i.e. till July 17, 2028, subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM.

Amelia Fernandes

Amelia Fernandes is an independent journalist. She was Editor of India's leading women's magazine, Femina; Editor, Features with a daily publication including Saturday Times; Editor, Special Projects at The Times of India and Editor of the Sunday edition of the DNA newspaper. She conceptualised and brought out Jade, a successful magazine for South India. She has also taught journalism at St Andrew’s College and at St Paul’s Institute of Communications.

Fernandes is passionate about magazine journalism and has brought out as many as five publications on various subjects at one time. She is currently Director of Literature Live! Mumbai's only literary festival and considered one of the best in India. Literature Live! conducts literary events and workshops all through the year. She is also Director of Blank Slate Knowledge Foundation, which engages with students to promote and inculcate the joys of reading through extra- curricular activities.

