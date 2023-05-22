Wockhardt directors pay Rs 76 lakh to settle insider trading case with SEBI

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Its hard to predict stock prices unless one has made safe bets in bluechip shares, and one can never tell when a strong unit may crash or when a lesser-known firm may suddenly gain value. SEBI has been investigating almost 200 cases of insider trading, where people use access to confidential information about launches and policies that may affect stock prices, to make profits by investing accordingly.

Among major firms being investigated for insider trading, directors of healthcare chain Wockhardt have settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

While the hospital paid Rs 36 lakh for the settlement, its three directors paid more than Rs 13 lakh.

Settled without accepting findings