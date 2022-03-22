Wobb launches guaranteed ROI for influencer marketing campaigns for brands

Wobb, AI-driven influencer marketing platform has recently announced the launch of guaranteed ROI campaigns that offer brands 3X ROI on influencers.

As a part of the campaign, the platform aims to extend digital marketing benefits to multiple brands and help them to reduce their marketing burn rate while maximizing returns from the campaign, it said in a statement.

Working with over 10,000 influencers and over 250 brands, Wobb realized that most influencers struggle to generate even 1X ROI. As a solution to this problem, the platform decided to offer guaranteed ROI campaigns to brands that improve influencer ROI by 3X. Furthermore, the brands are only required to pay after they have received 3X returns on their influencer marketing campaigns, it said.

Ishan Jindal, Founder and CEO of Wobb said, “We want to provide them [brands] with an army of influencers who act as evangelists and ambassadors and can provide brands with high returns. To insulate our brands against the perennial crunch of high-performing influencers, we decided to come up with guaranteed ROI campaigns. Our sustainable model is helping brands to create long-term partnerships by ensuring them ROI which was lacking in traditional brand-influencer partnerships."

The platform aims to provide its beta brands 1000 to 5000 influencers who can create monthly recurring content for brands and help them build their own star or ambassador program.

Founded in 2020, the platform leverages AI and pixel technology to expedite and streamline the influencer hiring process for marketers and help influencers collaborate with leading brands.

Last year, the platform had raised Rs 2.1 crores in its pre-seed round from Titan Capital and Point One Capital.

