 Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For August Estimated At A Negative 1.07% & 1.26%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For August Estimated At A Negative 1.07% & 1.26%

Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For August Estimated At A Negative 1.07% & 1.26%

The food inflation for agricultural and rural labourers stayed in the negative zone at (-) 0.55 per cent and (-) 0.28 per cent, respectively, as prices of food items fell during the month due to increased production. The inflation rate for agricultural and rural labourers was marginally higher than the 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent in July.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The year-on-year inflation rates based on the all-India consumer price index for agricultural labourers (CPI-AL) and rural labourers (CPI-RL) for August this year were estimated at 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent, respectively, figures released by the Ministry of Labour &amp; Employment on Thursday showed.

The food inflation for agricultural and rural labourers stayed in the negative zone at (-) 0.55 per cent and (-) 0.28 per cent, respectively, as prices of food items fell during the month due to increased production. The inflation rate for agricultural and rural labourers was marginally higher than the 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent in July.

Read Also
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises...
article-image

The inflation rate declined for 9 consecutive months till July, coming as a welcome relief for these vulnerable segments that are hit hardest by spiralling prices. It also leaves more money in their hands to buy a wider range of goods, leading to a better lifestyle. The Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour &amp; Employment, has revised the base year of the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers to 2019=100 since June this year.

These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States and UTs. The newly constructed CPI – AL &amp; RL series (Base: 2019=100) replaces the earlier 1986-87=100 series. The revised series has significantly enhanced the scope and coverage and incorporated many methodological changes in order to make the indices more robust.

FPJ Shorts
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'
Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Misbehaviour By BJP Leader
Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Misbehaviour By BJP Leader
Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns
Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns
Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin Monday; Services Set To Begin By Year-end
Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin Monday; Services Set To Begin By Year-end

Calculation of prices of PDS items has been done using the admissibility concept instead of availability as in the old series; the revised series covers 34 states and UTs as against 20 states in the old series; prices are collected from 787 sample villages as against 600 villages in the old series; and cover 150–200 items as against 65–106 items in the old series.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For...

Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For...

Rajasthan's Nuclear Renaissance: Second Power Plant Set To Propel State To 6,680 MW Milestone After...

Rajasthan's Nuclear Renaissance: Second Power Plant Set To Propel State To 6,680 MW Milestone After...

IPO: Digital Textile Printer Player, True Colors, Poised For ₹127.96 Crore Public Issue, Will Be...

IPO: Digital Textile Printer Player, True Colors, Poised For ₹127.96 Crore Public Issue, Will Be...

India Emerges As A Global Leader In Seafood Exports, Supplying To 132 Countries, Aims To Double...

India Emerges As A Global Leader In Seafood Exports, Supplying To 132 Countries, Aims To Double...

National Consumer Helpline Launched To Address Queries & Complaints Related To GST 2.0 Reforms

National Consumer Helpline Launched To Address Queries & Complaints Related To GST 2.0 Reforms