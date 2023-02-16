Wipro wins Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable and affordable energy | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited, technology services and consulting company, has won the Shell.ai hackathon powered by Microsoft and Udacity for Sustainable and Affordable Energy, the company said via an exchange filing.

The annual Shell.ai hackathon brings together brilliant minds passionate about digital solutions and AI to tackle real energy challenges and help build a lower-carbon world.

The 2022 competition invited participants to solve an “EV Charging Network Challenge” by using AI to optimize a charging network that could accommodate demographic changes and meet evolving EV customer demand.

Pratyaya Bhattacharyya, a Lead Data Scientist from Wipro, won the global hackathon for his location optimization solution for EV charging stations.

Read Also TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

Using quadratic functions, he got forecasts for each location and formulated a linear programming problem statement to get optimized values.

Mukund Kalmanker, Vice President and Global Practice Head, AI Solutions, Wipro Limited said, "We at Wipro believe in creating a sustainable, humane, and resilient future for all. To that end, we leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI, along with cloud and data, to create solutions for optimum consumption."

"Wipro’s AI Solutions provides avenues for our professionals’ growth and development while encouraging them to build innovative solutions that maximize our clients’ business value. This prestigious win underscores the exceptional talent we nurture at Wipro and reinforces our leadership in the AI services market."

Read Also NTPC to raise up to $750 mln worth of offshore loans in Japanese yen

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)