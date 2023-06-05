Wipro VisionEDGE Will Power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), A New Digital Out-Of-Home Television | File Photo

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States, the company announced through an exchange filing.

BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is supported by a best-in-class team of technology partners, including Cisco and Wipro VisionEDGE, and is designed to transform bowling center entertainment, revolutionize the way audiences engage with this popular sport, and how brands engage with those audiences.

“Wipro VisionEDGE and BCTV represent a significant breakthrough in the digital signage and outof-home industry, enabling targeted customer engagement,” said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head of Communications, Retail, Connectivity & Services, Wipro Limited. “

BCTV will run on more than 13,000 state-of-the-art flat-screen TVs integrated with the Wipro VisionEDGE solution’s centralized, cloud-based management and endpoint processing capabilities in coordination with Cisco’s simple, flexible, and secure networking products. Each bowling center will have BCTV screens deployed across the center, designed to surround the consumer and create engagement throughout the duration of their visits. The BCTV network will be distributed across 1,000 bowling centers in the U.S.

"The collaboration between Cisco and Wipro was an obvious choice for us, given their world-class products, solutions, and support. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, this partnership is set to reshape the bowling center experience for tens of millions of consumers across the BCTV network of centers by ushering in a new era of audience engagement and immersive experiences,” said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman, BCTV.

