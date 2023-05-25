Wipro to be the Title Sponsor of Bengaluru Marathon | File Photo

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company has partnered with NEB Sports as the title sponsor of the Bengaluru Marathon for the next three years, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The 10th edition of the run will be held on Sunday, 8th October 2023 and will take runners through important landmarks of the city, concluding at the Kanteerava Stadium. The very popular annual ‘City Run’ is expected to have more than 20,000 participants across all age groups. The marathon will have three categories — the full marathon of 42.195 km, the half marathon of 21.1 km and the 5K Hope Run — certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons).

To prepare the runners for the final event, NEB Sports will be organising several activities across the city including three prep runs to promote fitness and help participants prepare for the main event. As an inclusive run in which people with special abilities participate, one training run will be dedicated for the visually impaired team to prepare for the run. Another run for kids is planned at Sneha Care Home – the NGO partner for the Bengaluru Marathon.

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited, said, "We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Bengaluru Marathon. Wipro has been hosting its largest employee engagement, ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run, for 17 years and this marathon is a natural extension of our commitment to create a positive impact on the community. It is a great opportunity to support and encourage people to come together and adopt a healthy lifestyle."

Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director said, “We are excited to partner with Wipro for the special 10th edition. Runner’s health and comfort has always been our primary focus and will continue to be so. The event has become a part of every running enthusiast’s annual calendar. The City Run, as we like to call it, evokes a sense of pride and belonging and encourages people to participate in large numbers.”

Read Also Wipro annual report 2023 on Form 20-F available online for ADS Holders

Highlighting the importance of running, Reeth Abraham, Brand Ambassador, Wipro Bengaluru Marathon and Arjuna Awardee said, “To be associated with this prestigious event gives me enormous pride and a sense of responsibility. Being an athlete, I understand the need to remain fit and healthy to stay competitive. I look forward to seeing citizens come out in large numbers and cheer for the runners, making it a community event rather than just a sports event.”

The Marathon route will be fully supported by aid stations, hydration points, medical facilities, ambulance services, finish area refreshments, etc. To encourage eco-friendly practices, the event will have minimal usage of plastic and paper, and eco-friendly cups and cutlery for refreshments and ensure that all participants keep the city clean during and after the race.