Wipro annual report 2023 on Form 20-F available online for ADS Holders

The financial statements included in the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Wipro annual report 2023 on Form 20-F available online for ADS Holders | File

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2023 (U.S. time) and will furnish the same to its American Depositary Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of a physical distribution, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are available through the Wipro Limited website.

The shares of Wipro on Thursday at 11:24 am IST were at Rs 396.55, down by 0.79 per cent.

