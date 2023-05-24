Wipro partners with Spartan Radar to offer automated driving solutions via ‘Cloud Car’ Platform | File Photo

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership between its Engineering Edge business line and Spartan Radar, an automated mobility sensor software provider, to build advanced vehicle solutions. In conjunction with this agreement, Wipro Ventures, Wipro’s corporate investment arm, announced that it has invested in Spartan Radar’s Series B funding round.

The partnership, and investment, will allow Wipro to leverage Spartan Radar’s software-defined 4D imaging radar technology to build next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the Wipro Cloud Car platform. The joint solution will be available to Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their direct suppliers (Tier 1 suppliers) to enable assisted and automated driving solutions. These unique, cost-effective solutions will enhance safety and allow drivers to upgrade their cars with the features they desire.

“Most vehicles come with pre-set ADAS features that cannot be upgraded or retrofitted,” said Thomas Mueller, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Engineering Edge.

“Spartan fills the gaps in today’s ADAS and tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles,” said Nathan Mintz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Spartan.

Addition to it, Spartan products will be integrated into Wipro’s Cloud Car Data Engine and AI pipeline IP, allowing OEMs to deliver on-demand ADAS features.