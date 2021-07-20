Wipro to invest $1 bn over 3 years to expand Cloud transformation capability

Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced the launch of Wipro Full Stride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest USD one billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro Full Stride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of its cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT services major said in a statement.

"This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyper scalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients", it said.

Wipro said it has seen consistent growth in its cloud business and today employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by leading cloud service providers.