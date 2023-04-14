Wipro rewards employees with ESOPs | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited allotted 67,081 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. 4,018 shares were allotted under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 and 63,063 shares under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007.

Wipro on April 5 announced the allocation of 62,168 equity shares as stock options.

Wipro shares

The shares of Wipro on Thursday closed at Rs 367.25, down by 1.32 per cent.

