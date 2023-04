Wipro announces allotment of 62,168 equity shares | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited announced that the company has allotted 62,168 equity shares under different restricted stock unit plans on April 4, 2023, pursuant to exercise of ESOPs, via an exchange filing.

The issue is 60,848 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 and 1,320 equity shares under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007.