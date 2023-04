ICICI Bank announces allotment of 1,17,080 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank Limited informed that the company has allotted 1,17,080 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on April 5, 2023

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the company.

