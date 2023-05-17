Wipro rewards employees with 3.98 lakh shares as stock options | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro on Wednesday allotted 3,98,733 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were divided under two different schemes.

3,96,893 shares were allocated under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 and 1,840 shares under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007.

Wipro on May 4 announced the appointment of Lorenzen as the Chief Growth Officer, APMEA.

The company in the last month announced its biggest ever buyback of shares of Rs 12,000 crore at an 18 per cent premium.

Read Also Wipro appoints Soeren Lorenzen as Chief Growth Officer, APMEA

Shares of Wipro

The shares of Wipro on Wednesday closed at Rs 382.80, down by 1.07 per cent.