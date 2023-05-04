Wipro appoints Soeren Lorenzen as Chief Growth Officer, APMEA | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Soeren Lorenzen as the Chief Growth Officer of its Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit, through an exchange filing. Soeren will lead APMEA’s sales, marketing, and partnerships teams. He will also work closely with Wipro’s Growth Office, bringing together the best of the company’s integrated capabilities and global scale to customers in the region.

Soeren comes to Wipro with over two decades of expertise in strategic account management, large deals pursuits, and sales excellence. Previously, he held a series of progressively higher positions in companies such as Hewlett Packard (HP), Injazat and Nilfisk. At HP, Soeren achieved the firm’s highest accreditation for Account General Managers responsible for driving growth in corporate accounts.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer – APMEA, Wipro Limited, said: “I am delighted to welcome Soeren to our leadership team. With his international experience, particularly in sales and large deal management, as well as partnership management, I am confident that Soeren will contribute effectively to realizing our growth ambitions across APMEA.”

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited, added: “Wipro’s strong roots in APMEA, combined with the rapidly accelerating digital transformation efforts across the region, create unique opportunities for us in this market. Soeren brings a strong pedigree of driving success for clients, and I look forward to seeing our growth strategies yield even greater results under his leadership.”

Soeren Lorenzen, Chief Growth Officer – APMEA, Wipro Limited, said: “I am excited to join Wipro, a purpose-led global leader in technology services and consulting. It is my privilege to be a part of Wipro’s ambitious transformation journey and I look forward to driving the firm’s growth charter across APMEA.”

Soeren graduated from Copenhagen Business School with a Master in Business Administration and Marketing Economics. He will be based out of Dubai.