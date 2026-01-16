 Wipro Revenue Rises 6% YoY To ₹23,556 Crore In Q3 FY26; Interim Dividend Declared
Wipro reported a sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue rose marginally to Rs 23,556 crore. Profit was impacted by restructuring costs and labour code–related employee benefit expenses, though the company maintained stable demand across geographies and declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Manoj Yadav
Updated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Wipro Ltd reported a 6.6 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,145 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, even as revenue from operations rose 5.5 percent YoY to Rs 23,556 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell 3.6 percent from Rs 3,262 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue increased 3.8 percent, highlighting sustained demand but continued margin pressures.

The IT major’s total income stood at Rs 24,561 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 23,645 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 23,323 crore in the year-ago period. While revenue momentum remained steady across geographies, higher employee costs and restructuring-related expenses weighed on profitability. Profit before tax declined to Rs 4,134 crore, down from Rs 4,282 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 4,453 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sequentially, employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 14,201 crore from Rs 13,616 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting wage hikes and the impact of labour code-related past service costs. Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose QoQ, contributing to the moderation in margins. As a result, earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter declined to Rs 2.98, compared with Rs 3.10 in Q2 FY26.

During the quarter, Wipro’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (300 percent on face value of Rs 2), with January 27, 2026 fixed as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before February 14, 2026.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Wipro reported consolidated revenue of Rs 68,388 crore, up 2.7 percent from Rs 66,584 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine-month period rose marginally to Rs 9,744 crore, compared with Rs 9,630 crore a year ago, indicating stable earnings despite short-term quarterly pressures.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited financial results released by the company to stock exchanges. Information is for news purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.

