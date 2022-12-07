Wipro recognized as Gold Employer by India Workplace Equality Index 2022

Wipro Logo | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Wipro Ltd announced that it has been recognised as a ‘Gold’ employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022.

Awarded to the top employers by IWEI, the gold employer is the highest of 3 levels, where an organization is credited with ‘embedding inclusion in the workplace’, according to a company filing with the exchange.

Highlights of Wipro’s efforts in this journey include recognition of Wipro’s leadership in India to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, from organizational policies to external communications.

It also demonstrates a long-term and in-depth commitment towards LGBTQ+ inclusion, where Wipro has implemented several initiatives enabling its employees to become active allies for the LGBTQ+ community.

Read Also L&T Construction secures contracts for its Minerals and Metals Business

In the past year, Wipro launched an LGBTQ+ Handbook to improve awareness, encourage learning, and help champion LGBTQ+ inclusion while developing allyship in the workplace.

To ensure inclusion as a way of life, Wipro implemented a global policy on prevention of LGBTQ+ discrimination and has gender inclusive restrooms in most campus facilities.

In November 2022, for the first time, Wipro also observed the Transgender Awareness Week globally.

“At Wipro, we are committed to fostering an equitable and inclusive environment for our LGBTQ+ colleagues, clients, and business partners. Beyond a business imperative, LGBTQ+ inclusive leadership helps us realize our ambitions while making Wipro future ready. We are delighted to be recognized by the India Workplace Equality Index for three consecutive years. We are proud of our ongoing progress and will continue to realize our goals in our I&D journey,” said Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources, Wipro Limited.

Read Also Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC head

India’s First Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) was launched in February 2020 by the Keshav Suri Foundation and Pride Circle along with Stonewall UK. It is the country’s only comprehensive benchmarking tool for Indian businesses to assess and support their efforts to include the LGBTQ+ community.

The evaluation is based on nine areas of employment policy and practice, which includes policies and benefits, employee life cycle, employee resource group, allies and role models, senior leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement, and other initiatives that a company is taking for LGBTQ+ inclusion. More than a hundred organizations were nominated by the program this year.