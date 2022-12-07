L&T Construction secures contracts for its Minerals and Metals Business

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business of L&T Construction secured various orders in the Iron & Steel and Beneficiation sectors from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between the two global steel giants – to carry-out their expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha, according to the company filing with the exchange.

The orders comprise various packages, awarded recently:

1. Installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira Plant in Gujarat. The scope inter alia includes associated supplies, construction, installation of both units – Blast Furnaces 2 and 3 concurrently in a phased completion.

2. In the same complex, M&M will carry out the installation of a Steel Melt Shop of 6 MTPA capacity with detailed design and engineering for the entire plant, supply of identified items and complete construction. The scope includes plant layout, installation of steel making facility, Secondary Metallurgy, and Slab Casting units concurrently within the agreed schedule.

3. Building a 6 MTPA Ore Beneficiation Plant at Sagasahi in Odisha on an EPC basis.

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business offers complete EPC solutions for the Mining, Minerals & Metals sectors across the globe.

The Business undertakes end-to-end engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, and commissioning of the projects covering the complete spectrum from mineral processing to finished metals.

M&M also offers comprehensive product solutions from its factories in Kansbahal & Kanchipuram on an array of customised Mineral Crushing Equipment and Plants for varied applications such as Surface Miners, Sand Manufacturing Plants, Material Handling & High-Speed Railway Equipment, and other custom-made Critical Equipment & complex assemblies catering to core industrial sectors including Mining, Steel, Ports, Fertilizers, Cement and Chemical Plants etc.