 Wipro Partners With Amigos do Bem To Bring Wipro Cares To Brazil
Wipro Partners With Amigos do Bem To Bring Wipro Cares To Brazil

Wipro Cares is Wipro's global philanthropic arm that engages in social projects in the areas of education, health, ecology and more, through volunteering, monetary contributions, or both.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Wipro Partners With Amigos do Bem To Bring Wipro Cares To Brazil | File

Wipro Limited, a leading technology and consulting services company, on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Amigos do Bem, an institution committed to promoting social inclusion and breaking the cycle of poverty, as part of its initiative to bring Wipro Cares to Brazil, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Partnership

Wipro Cares joined forces with Amigos do Bem to deliver almost a thousand food baskets to needy communities, benefiting approximately five thousand people in more than 95 villages in the states of Alagoas, Ceará, and Pernambuco.

Amigos do Bem carries out incredible social work in regions of extreme vulnerability in the Brazilian Northeast. Therefore, the action taken with the institution is fundamental for the introduction of Wipro Cares in the country, as it is aligned with the principles of our foundation to promote the development of communities at risk," said Wagner Jesus, Country Head of Wipro Brazil.

Wipro Shares

The shares of Wipro on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 408.45, up by 0.098 percent.

