Wipro named among Top Employers 2023 in eleven countries across America, Europe and Asia Pacific | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has been recognized by Top Employers Institute as a 2023 Top Employer in 11 countries across the America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company said in an exchange filing.

The ranking is among the top three employers in five countries — compared to two countries in last year’s ranking.

Wipro was ranked as No.1 Top Employer in Switzerland, No.2 in Germany, UK and Europe, and No.3 in France and US.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Read Also TCS BaNCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform its core business

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

David Plink, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employer, said, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

Read Also TCS France ranks No1 in customer satisfaction in independent survey

“A recognition like this underscores Wipro's commitment to ensure employees are at the heart of everything we do,” said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited.

“Our people are passionate about serving our customers in a culture built on integrity, innovation, and expertise. And, given our commitment to diversity and inclusion in all we do, the solutions we present to customers reflect wide-ranging thoughts and experiences that deliver real value to our customers. We're very proud to receive the recognition this certification conveys as we continue to build a high-performance, dynamic work environment.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)