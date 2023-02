Wipro Lab45 taps into the power of blockchain technology to change the paradigm in digital identification | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Lab45, the innovation lab of the leading technology services and consulting company, Wipro Limited, today announced the launch of its Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which puts users in control of their personal data and enables faster, easier and secure sharing of private information online, via an exchange filing.

Powered by blockchain technology, DICE ID enables issuance and verification of tamper-proof, self-verifiable digital credentials.

DICE ID stores verified personal information from certified issuers in an identity wallet owned by the user.

All data is encrypted and embedded and only received by the user in their own identity wallet.

Read Also Federal Bank announces allotment of 1,60,286 equity shares on exercise of stock options

This digital wallet can be used to share identity or credentials for a wide range of purposes— including current or potential employers, healthcare or financial services providers, or educational institutions.

DICE ID puts users in control of their personal data, enabling them to decide exactly how much and what type of information they want to reveal in digital settings.

“DICE ID leverages the core tenets of blockchain technology to transform the way consumers manage their online identities,” said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited.

“Current online identification relies on the use of single sign-on services, requiring users to share personal data with multiple third-parties. DICE ID gives the power back to the individual, making it easier and safer than ever to manage sharing of personal data on digital platforms. We believe decentralized identity and verifiable credentials technology will become a game-changer resulting in a metamorphosis of the identity space. And we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovative technology.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)