HDFC Limited announced allotment of 16,59,803 equity shares of Rs. 2 each | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

HDFC Limited announced that the allotment committee of the company in its meeting held today, February 22, 2023, approved allotment of 16,59,803 equity shares of Rs. 2 each, via an exchange filing.

The issued shares of the company are under distinctive numbers 1829201256 to 1830861058 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options.

Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company is Rs. 366,17,22,116 consisting of 1830861058 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

The issue is in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

