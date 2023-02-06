Wipro included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year | Wipro

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has been included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year.

Wipro is one of 484 companies across 50 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) with its unequivocal focus on the Inclusion and Diversity agenda.

Among the initiatives contributing to Wipro’s continued ranking over the years are Women of Wipro, Enrich and Begin Again programs. Launched in 2008, the “Women of Wipro” (WOW) program, comprises of innovative and unique series of “Life - Stage” based initiatives that have helped nurture an equal opportunity culture, support the career ambitions of women executives, and facilitate greater business participation by women leaders at different levels within the organization. Wipro’s flagship program Enrich, a sponsorship program for high-potential women leaders, is now running its second batch and Begin Again, a second career program that hires women who have taken a break from their careers, has been receiving good response. Over the last couple of years, the company’s gender diversity at leadership levels has doubled. Wipro is a signatory of the Women Empowerment Principles (established by UN Global Compact and UN Women) since 2012, showing its commitment to the agenda of gender equality and women empowerment at the workplace.

“We are honoured to be included in the Index for the fourth consecutive year with a significant progress over the last 2 years. At Wipro, we are focused on ensuring that inclusion is deeply ingrained within our culture and our policies reflect the essence of our strong inclusive mindset. I would define our inclusion journey as an ongoing process, fully recognizing the need to preserve our commitment while strengthening it so that everyone at Wipro, feels included, valued and accepted,” said Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources, Wipro Limited.

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Member companies represent 54 industries, including financials, technology and utilities, and few new ones like steel, diversified industrial etc.

