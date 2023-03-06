Wipro announces its Americas headquarters in New Jersey | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Wipro Limited, technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey, via an exchange filing.

The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro’s ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60% of Wipro’s global revenues.

Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). Wipro’s US leadership team are based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro’s COO.

A celebration of the new space will take place on March 6th with the Wipro executive team, staff, customers, and government officials in attendance to congratulate Wipro on the new space and to interact with key clients based in the Garden State.

“The opening of Wipro’s Americas Headquarters further underscores that the companies of tomorrow are planting their flags in New Jersey today,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey. We look forward to the numerous ways in which Wipro will contribute to – and benefit from – our thriving innovation ecosystem.”

Srini Pallia, CEO – Americas 1, Wipro Limited said, "In today's dynamic business landscape, companies are constantly facing new challenges and pressures that require them to adapt and transform their operations. Adoption of Cloud and using AI will be instrumental to meet these challenges head on."

"At Wipro, we use our vast technology experience and domain expertise to help drive business outcomes for our customers. The Wipro America’s Headquarters launch represents a new era, as we place great importance on settling our workforce in an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration to drive business forward in the region."