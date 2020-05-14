Why India is likely to lose its battle to population control as the health department focuses on COVID-19?

Families will be economically burdened -- while many will be out of jobs and will be striving to make ends meet. This sudden, unplanned pregnancy will push the families into deeper economic troubles. This is going to impact around 20 million couples.

"As soon as the lockdown is lifted the influx of women coming to abort will spike -- mostly in the month of May, June and July. So, the health system will have to be prepared." There will be many who will also resort to unsafe abortions that would mean in some cases women will face some complications too. The report stated that there can be around 2,165 maternal deaths.

In many addresses, many national leaders have requested the Indian population that is under lockdown to take stock of population control. However, no access to contraceptive is a lost battle in this regard.

To meet up for the lost time, the government may have to open up new avenues to reach out to people. "Over the counter contraceptives like Condom, Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs), and emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) have a severe restriction on mass media advertising. This the restriction should be removed so that private sector brands can freely advertise and increase uptake, " he added. Some the suggestion in the report issued by FRHS are expanding the contraceptive choice, increase access to abortion, increase NGO and private sector involvement among others. The report also tries to suggest to the government to enable trained nurses and AYUSH providers to offer implant that will reduce the pressure on sterilisation services.