Coronavirus Outbreak: Can a pregnant woman transmit COVID-19 to the foetus? Know more

There can be a possibility of transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) from a pregnant mother to the newborn, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, the proportion of pregnancies affected and the significance to the newborn is yet to be determined, said ICMR on Monday.

The country's top medical research body said that the available scientific evidence suggests that transmission of the virus can happen to a baby before the birth, while it is in the mother's womb, or during delivery from an infected pregnant mother. It added that at present, there are no recorded cases of breast milk being tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing guidance for management of pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic, ICMR said, "There are reports of COVID-19 pneumonia in pregnancy which are milder and have good recovery. Also, there are case reports of pre-term birth in women with COVID-19, but it is unclear whether the pre-term birth was always iatrogenic, or whether some were spontaneous."

"With regard to vertical transmission (transmission from mother to baby antenatally or intrapartum), emerging evidence now suggests that vertical transmission is probable, although the proportion of pregnancies affected and the significance to the neonate has yet to be determined."

"It is unknown whether newborns with COVID-19 are at increased risk for severe complications. Transmission after birth via contact with infectious respiratory secretions is a concern. Facilities should consider temporarily separating (e.g. separate rooms) the mother who have confirmed COVID-19 from the baby until the mother's transmission-based precautions are discontinued."