Why Creativity Needs A Reset?

Santosh Padhi warns that AI, data and short-term targets could weaken advertising. |

Santosh Padhi on why advertising risks losing the big idea amid AI, data and short-termism and why human storytelling must remain at its core.

At a time when AI, performance marketing and agency consolidation are reshaping advertising, veteran creative leader Paddy argues that the industry risks becoming increasingly efficient while losing sight of what made advertising powerful: creativity, storytelling and the big idea.

Cannes and the Creative Gap

Reflecting on this year’s Cannes Lions, Paddy says the issue was not necessarily the quality of Indian work, but a changing environment where data, media, technology and big brands appeared to dominate the conversation. “We are losing creativity . We are losing storytelling,” he says, arguing that the industry needs to refocus on what creativity can do for brands.

Why Independents are winning?

He also sees a resurgence of independent agencies, which he believes benefit from greater agility and a sharper focus on the work. More than 60% of India’s Cannes metals came from smaller agencies, he points out. For Paddy, this is not surprising. Independent agencies have historically been willing to take bigger creative risks, while larger networks can become distracted by organisational complexity, mergers and acquisitions.

Build brands, not just results

His concern extends to brand building. Paddy believes marketers have become too focused on immediate results, offers and performance metrics at the expense of creating brands that can endure. “They are not building the brand,” he says, arguing that brands need to invest in their long-term health rather than constantly optimise for the next short-term win.

He believes smaller brands can use creativity to compensate for limited media budgets. A strong idea can create consumer pull rather than relying entirely on paid media. The key, he says, is identifying a genuine differentiator and finding a compelling way to tell that story.

Ideas before platforms and influencers

Paddy is equally critical of the growing dependence on influencers and platforms. An influencer, he argues, is only a vehicle for a story, not the story itself. Brands need a central narrative that can travel across platforms, rather than treating the platform, celebrity or offer as the idea.

AI is a creative tool

And then there is AI. Paddy sees enormous potential but warns against allowing technology to dictate creativity. AI should enhance human storytelling, just as cameras, Photoshop and post-production tools have done before it. “AI is a tool,” he says. “The idea, human stories, still remains the core.”

For him, the future belongs to people who can combine experimentation with judgement. Creativity requires constant learning, but creators must remain in control of the tools, not the other way around.

Industry must do better

His message to the industry is ultimately simple: do better work. Great creative work inspires talent, gives brands meaning and creates momentum. If agencies want to rebuild the industry’s creative edge, Paddy believes they must be willing to challenge clients, take risks and put the big idea back at the centre.