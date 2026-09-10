IAA Voice Of Change Roundtable On Inclusive Advertising Set For September 17 In Gurugram

IAA India will bring advertising and media leaders together in Gurugram to discuss gender representation and more inclusive storytelling | File Photo

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will host the IAA Voice of Change Roundtable on 17 September 2026 at the Taj City Centre, Gurugram, from 2 pm onwards.

The afternoon will feature key findings and insights from the midline study, followed by a focused panel discussion on: “IAA Voice of Change: Shaping the Future of Inclusive Advertising”

IAA Voice of Change is IAA India's gender-sensitisation initiative started in 2020 aimed at fostering more equitable and authentic representation across advertising, media and content.

Mumbai Roundtable Findings

On 7 July 2026, the Mumbai Roundtable marked an important milestone in this journey, with IAA, UNICEF and GDI unveiling the findings of the IAA Voice of Change Midline Study - India Advertising Midline: Gender Representation and Inclusion Trends done by the Geena Davis Institute (GDI), which offered valuable insights into the progress made by the industry and the road ahead. The programme featured a panel discussion and a special fireside chat.

We are now taking the conversation to Gurugram to provide important benchmarks for the advertising and media industry, offer fresh data on representation trends and highlight areas where further progress is needed.

Industry Leaders To Participate

The upcoming roundtable will feature renowned industry leaders like Ayshwarya Sharma, Executive Creative Director-Innovations, Leo India; Virat Khullar, Head of Marketing, Hyundai India; Diksha Bajaj, Category Head-Energy Portfolio, PepsiCo and Jitender Dabas, CEO, BBDO Group India, moderated by Nina Elavia Jaipuria, along with a special fireside chat with Padmaja Joshi, Managing Editor, NDTV, moderated by Megha Tata.

The roundtable will bring together leaders from advertising, marketing and content to discuss the new insights, to explore the progress made over the years, challenges that lie ahead and the opportunities in creating more inclusive narratives. Join us on 17 September for this meaningful conversation. Please RSVP at rsvp@iaaindiachapter.org

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, said: “Representation is not just about who is seen, but how authentically they are seen. The midline study gives us a sharper lens on our progress, and the Gurugram Roundtable is an opportunity to take that conversation forward from insights to meaningful action.”

Megha Tata, Co-Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, said: “The most meaningful change happens when different perspectives come together and challenge the status quo. The Gurugram Roundtable is another opportunity for the industry to pause, question familiar narratives and collectively imagine what more inclusive communication can look like.”

About IAA Voice Of Change

IAA Voice of Change is an initiative of the IAA India Chapter dedicated to advancing more equitable and inclusive representation across advertising, media and content. Through research, dialogue and industry collaboration, the initiative seeks to encourage storytelling that challenges stereotypes and promotes more progressive and inclusive narratives.

For over five years, IAA Voice of Change has brought together marketers, agencies, media professionals and content creators through roadshows, agency engagements, summits and industry forums to advance more equitable and authentic gender representation across advertising, media and content. To know more, visit the website.

For further information and participation, please reach out to iaa@iaaindiachapter.org