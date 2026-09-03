'Rang De Basanti' Programme Engages Gen-Z Students On Democracy, Leadership & Creativity In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, September 03: The ‘Rang De Basanti’ programme was organized at Maa Vaishno Devi Educational Law College on the occasion of the upcoming Teachers’ Day. The objective of the programme was to establish dialogue with Gen-Z and provide them with an interactive platform for political awareness, democratic participation, understanding of leadership, and self-expression. Students participated enthusiastically in various competitions and activities and showcased their talent. In the coming days, similar opportunities will be made available for content creators in every campus across the state.

During the programme, discussions were held on various issues related to students. An effort was made to understand the views and perceptions of youth regarding political awareness and democratic participation. Through activities such as a political quiz and speech competition, students were encouraged to express their views independently. They were also given the message to vote and play the role of responsible citizens.

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ team interacted with the youth and discussed their views, aspirations, and contemporary issues. Chandrabhushan interviewed the college principal and held discussions on various Gen-Z-related issues and their concerns. During this interaction, views were shared on subjects such as education, leadership, youth participation, and the changing social environment.

Student content creators were also specially encouraged during the programme. Team member Avika Singh interacted with the college’s content creators and informed them about opportunities in content creation, its benefits, and possible incentives. The event inspired students to identify their creative potential and channel it in a positive direction. It also provided them with an opportunity to give a platform to their creative talent alongside their studies.

In this programme organized in the context of the upcoming Teachers’ Day, the contribution of teachers to educational activities was also highlighted through various competitions and interactions. College Principal Dr. Vijay Shankar Pandey, Advocate Prabhat Singh, and other teachers were present on the occasion. Winning participants were honoured with prizes. This boosted enthusiasm among students and encouraged them to further develop their talents. During the programme, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ team identified the talents of students and invited them to join the campaign.

Team members Avika Singh, Sneha Singh, Chandrabhushan Barod, and Vishal Tiwari stated that through ‘Rang De Basanti’, programmes have previously been organized in various districts, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Ayodhya, providing youth with platforms to showcase their talent. In the coming period, the team will work towards reaching all districts of the state and providing youth with greater opportunities for dialogue, creativity, and self-expression through various programmes.

The objective of ‘Rang De Basanti’ is to provide the youth of Uttar Pradesh with a strong platform to present their talent and ideas in a creative manner. In the coming period, such programmes will be expanded across various educational institutions and campuses in the state so that young content creators and talented individuals can emerge from every campus.