Why Are Elevator Auditors Essential For Residential And Commercial Buildings

The elevator accidents and deaths figures of the year 2023 are not better than previous year records. Elevator accidents in India in last year from January 2023 till 31st December 2023 show:

Number of reported accidents: 35

Number of deaths: 37

Number of injuries: 45

On the other hand, year 2022 elevator accidents records show:

Number of reported accidents: 32

Number of deaths: 32

Number of injuries: 41

So, there is not much change in the accident scenario. Detailed studies show that about 60% deaths and 85% injuries are only from free fall accidents. This clearly demands a change in our approach towards elevator use. It is certain that proper safety education, awareness, training and safety checks can help in reducing these losses.

Periodic check by an expert can anticipate the possible failure and inform the society or users for required corrective action well in time. Having a well experienced, unbiased, dedicated elevator auditor can be an effective tool for the same. Let us understand the necessity of an elevator auditor by answering a few related questions.

Is your elevator checked properly and timely?

Do you know the safety requirements for the elevators?

Is your elevator complying with the present lift rules?

Is your service provider carrying out a regular safety audit of your elevators and keeping you updated?

Is the service technician competent enough to ascertain the fault?

Does he check the oil condition and level? Do you know that contaminated oil can reduce the life of the gears?

Has the technician checked the rope length and its condition? Increased rope length can create problems. Dryness can also create problems.

Do you know that these parts can add to problems, if not maintained properly? Who will ensure that it is checked regularly and maintained properly?

Finding answers to all these questions is difficult for any elevator user. Appointing or engaging an elevator auditor can be one of the best solutions to all these issues, as being a neutral person, he takes care of all your requirements and provides you with unbiased reports all the time.

He checks the elevator safeties at regular intervals and ensures safe elevator travels for users. He keeps you updated on any changes in lift rules, monitors the major equipment conditions and keeps you informed about expected major repair or replacement work. He also guides you and gives the right advice on the repair/ modification or changes suggested by the service provider.

Direct or indirect benefits of having an elevator auditor:

Because of close monitoring and regular checks, any major expenses do not come as a surprise to society. It helps society to get ready financially for the expected expenses.

The involvement of an elevator auditor keeps physiological pressure on service providers and makes them provide better services all the time.

Regular monitoring of various important equipment can increase the overall useful life of the elevator.

He knows the ins and outs of the elevator industry working and can easily find where the mistake is or where you are misled.

Engaging an elevator auditor will certainly have some cost to society. But compared to the savings you can have on account of controlled and genuine expenses on account of repair, safety assurances, and increased equipment life, it will be nothing.

In other words, an elevator auditor ensures safe travel for the users as well as helps in increasing the useful life of your elevators.

(The writer is an elevator auditor, founder of the Elevator Safety Forum India, plus an active member of the National Safety Council and Society for Reliability and Safety)