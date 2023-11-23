Key Point To Remember About Building Elevator: Why Manual Doors Are Banned

Representative image

Residents across the state of Maharashtra need to be made aware that the collapsible or grill doors in elevators were banned by the Inspector of Lifts Maharashtra vide the circular no. 2398 of 96-97, dated November 28, 1996. It was also advised in the same circular to replace all the existing collapsible doors by the end of 1999. But we still see collapsible doors in elevators in several buildings even 27 years after their being banned.

Several elevator accidents have taken place in recent years and a number of them can be attributed to the usage of collapsible door elevators. A few of these incidents include limbs lost after getting trapped and loss of life when the head got stuck between the door grills.

There are enough safety procedures to be followed in the elevators and there are enough rules and regulations to monitor the same. There have been several changes made in the Lift rules in the recent past considering the safety of the users. The IS specifications are also getting revised frequently.

The service providers are not always updated about these revisions or updates in the rules. Even if they know it, many times they will not update the users as their primary focus is simply getting their service contract.

Without blaming others, we must act on our own, for our safety during elevator use. It has been observed that people do not keep themselves updated on the rules available for their safety and benefits.

Here comes the role of elevator safety auditor, who takes care of all safety requirements, and considers all changes in the lift rules from time to time. He keeps you informed timely about all the changes and safety requirements, which in turn ensures safe travels for all the elevator users.

The users must keep themselves updated about the safety requirements. In addition, they must closely follow up with the service provider for routine services, safety checks, internal safety audits, and latest rules compliance.

Here is some important information that the elevator users, building owners, and particularly society committee members must know and keep themselves updated.

Do you know

Only 11 states in our country have lift licensing authority.

Your lift needs an operating license from The Inspector of Lifts.

Its validity is twenty years in Maharashtra.

It is checked every year by the lift license issuing authority and certified for its safe use.

The service provider needs a license to maintain the lifts which is issued by the inspector of lifts and is renewed every three years.

The license to service provider is granted for a limited number of lifts and certain types of lifts depending upon their Capabilities.

There are some grey areas where the lift inspector and elevator industry need to take some concrete steps to control the main cause behind such accidents. In addition, our alertness and awareness can ensure safe elevator travel.

(The writer is an elevator auditor, founder of the Elevator Safety Forum India, plus an active member of the National Safety Council and Society for Reliability and Safety)