Important tips for those buying a new flat in a building that has elevators

Pic: Freepik

If you are planning to book a new flat in a high-rise or any building that incorporates vertical transportation, here are a few important tips for you as regards the elevator aspects.

1. Ensure that your flat’s position is away from the elevator well to ensure minimum elevator noise.

2. In case of buildings located close to the sea area, one needs to ensure that the elevator doors and cabin are of stainless steel and all exposed metallic parts are painted with anti-rust paint.

3. Study the surrounding area, if it is a low line area then you may face water logging issues during rains.

4. If the building has a basement floor and the lift starts from the basement floor then be reassured about the water accumulation issue during rains.

5. In the case of a machine room less elevator, think first before deciding for the uppermost floor. Understand the following facts and then decide for the floor and flat position:

In case of a machine room-less elevator, the machine is fixed at the top end of the elevator well and the control panel is provided on the top floor near the landing door.

If your room is beside the elevator well then you will have to face the noise issue during the elevator start/ stop and travel. Particularly, during noon hours and night time where overall noise level is very low, the elevator noise may be a nuisance.

The motor running may create vibrations disturbing the nearby flat occupants.

The constant running of elevator motor and control operations will generate a considerable amount of heat and may increase the surrounding temperature.

During any breakdown or servicing, the elevator technician needs to check the control panel which is at the top landing. This will definitely create unwanted noise and disturb your activities. Particularly during any major repair/ replacement activities.

When the technician works there at the top floor it is bound to affect the cleanliness around the elevator entrance.

In addition to all these checks and precautions, ensure that the elevator supplier is a well-established one and has good service records as this will be your companion for at least the coming two decades.

Size matters

Ensure that there is provision for a stretcher elevator in the building, especially in the high rises. This plays a great role during medical emergencies.

It is easy to carry transfer patients on stretchers if they are on oxygen intake or having blood or glucose transfer.

Transferring the body of a deceased person through a stretcher is an easy and respectful way.

It is possible that even after having provision to accommodate the stretcher elevator in the drawing, a bigger elevator is supplied and termed as a service elevator, just to save some cost.

However, in fact, the size of the stretcher elevator is such that it can accommodate the stretcher along with one or two attendants.

It is advisable to get written commitment from the builder ensuring stretcher elevator provision.

(The writer is an elevator auditor, founder of the Elevator Safety Forum India, plus an active member of the National Safety Council and Society for Reliability and Safety)

