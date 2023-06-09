Checklist of elevator essentials for new residential societies

Pic: Freepik

Once a new society is formed, it is the prime responsibility of the office bearers to get all required building-related documents under their possession from the builder or developer. Here’s a checklist of elevator-related documents:

Work order copy of the elevator, which shows technical specifications.

The elevator layout drawing.

No dues pending certificate from elevator supplier.

Elevator license original copy.

Warranty period.

If under service contact then contract documents with contact payment status.

Elevator service provider's details like name, address, contact, unit head details, service provider's license copy.

Major work / replacement carried out in the elevator till date.

Water seepage in pit, elevator shaft, leakage in machine room.

Electrical wiring and cabling drawing.

Contact details of other elevator related suppliers like electrical contractor, civil contractor, etc.

Ensure that all the functions and safety features are in proper working condition. It is advisable to get the elevators and documents checked by any elevator expert or auditor.

Also, since the rains are about to commence soon, here are a few important precautions to be followed to get your building’s elevator protected from rain water damages to enjoy trouble free operations. Ensure the following:

That the machine room windows, louvres and doors are properly closed.

No water reaches the elevator entrances from the terrace, stairs, or any floor.

Water does not get accumulated at the lowermost floor and enters into the lift pit.

There is no water seepage in the machine room, lift shaft and lift pit.

No water comes to the machine room through the machine room door, window or exhaust fan hole.

Neglecting these may lead to damage to the equipment or even may lead to any serious accident. It is advisable to get the elevator checked by your elevator service provider and take required action before it rains.

(The writer is an elevator auditor, founder of the Elevator Safety Forum India, plus an active member of the National Safety Council and Society for Reliability and Safety)

