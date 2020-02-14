Wholesale inflation at 10-month high on costlier onion, potato

Wholesale prices-based inflation accelerated to a 10-month high of 3.10% in January mainly due to costlier food articles, particulary onion and potato, official data showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was at 2.59% in December 2019, and 2.76% in January 2019, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The earlier high was recorded in April 2019, when the WPI inflation stood at 3.18%.

During January this year, the rate of price rise for food articles stood at 11.51% as against 13.24% a month earlier.

Inflation in the vegetable category stood at 52.72%, while onion prices spurted by a whopping 293%, followed by potato at 87.84%.

In the manufactured food category, wholesale inflation was recorded at 0.34% against a negative print of 0.25% in December. Likewise for fuel and power category, it was at 3.42% against (-) 1.46%.