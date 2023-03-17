Who is Krithi Krithivasan, the next CEO of TCS? | Twitter

Krithi Krithivasan is all set to take over the reins of the country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy services as the CEO of the company. He will be taking over the present CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan who took the position after serving as the Chief Financial Officer since 2013.

In an exchange filing, the company said that Krithivasan will go through a transition process with Gopinathan and will completely take over the position in the next financial year.

Career

Krithivasan is a familiar face within the company and has been here for 34 years. He was the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Business Group, which is the most prominent and the largest vertical in the company in terms of deals, business and revenue contribution. He was responsible for the planning and execution of growth strategies, enhancing customer mindshare and improving financial performance. HE has also helped clients with digital transformation, establishing IT program governance, change management cycle acceleration and achieving value with cost optimisation.

Through his journey in TCS he has played various roles in delivery, sales and customer relationship management. He was responsible for close to 35-40 per cent revenue growth of the company that comes from the BFSI segment.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors TCS Ireland, TCS Iberoamerica and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

Education

Krithivasan is a mechanical engineering graduate from Coimbatore Institute of Technology and he has also completed his M.Tech in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.