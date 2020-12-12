Who is Hina Nagarajan, United Spirits' next MD, CEO? All you need to know

Nagarajan will succeed Anand Kripalu, who has been MD and CEO since 2014. Kripalu will step down on June 30, 2021 and Nagarajan will assume charge from July 1, 2021.

The company said that Nagarajan will move to Bangalore in April 2021 and will work closely with Kripalu to 'ensure a smooth transition'.

Who is Hina Nagarajan?

Nagarajan is an Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad graduate. She holds an MBA from the IIM-A, a Commerce Honors degree from Delhi University and a Diploma in Hotel Management from Pusa Institute, Delhi, India.

She is currently managing director, Africa Regional Markets (ARM) at Diageo, USL's parent company.

Under Hina's leadership, ARM has become a significant growth driver for Diageo Africa, the company added in its statement.

Prior to joining Diageo, Hina has spent over 30 years in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) businesses and held several senior marketing and general management positions at Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Nestle India and Mary Kay India.

Hina was MD China & SVP North Asia with RB.

She will be the first woman to lead USL and also the first woman leading a liquor company of such a large scale in the country.