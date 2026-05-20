 Whirlpool India Q4 Profit Drops 33% To ₹80 Crore, Margins Shrink Despite 9% Revenue Growth; Board Announces ₹5 Dividend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWhirlpool India Q4 Profit Drops 33% To ₹80 Crore, Margins Shrink Despite 9% Revenue Growth; Board Announces ₹5 Dividend

Whirlpool India Q4 Profit Drops 33% To ₹80 Crore, Margins Shrink Despite 9% Revenue Growth; Board Announces ₹5 Dividend

Whirlpool of India reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter profit as operating margins weakened despite higher sales. Revenue grew nearly 9 percent year-on-year, but rising costs impacted earnings. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share and key leadership changes, including the appointment of a new CFO.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Whirlpool India Q4 Profit Drops 33% To ₹80 Crore, Margins Shrink Despite 9% Revenue Growth; Board Announces ₹5 Dividend

Mumbai: Whirlpool of India reported a 32.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, mainly due to shrinking operating margins.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 80.2 crore for the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 119.2 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the fall in profit, the company recorded healthy growth in revenue. Revenue from operations increased 8.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,180.8 crore against Rs 2,004.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Read Also
Vardhman Textiles Q4 Net Profit Falls 22 Per Cent To ₹185 Crore; Board Recommends ₹5 Dividend
Vardhman Textiles Q4 Net Profit Falls 22 Per Cent To ₹185 Crore; Board Recommends ₹5 Dividend

EBITDA Drops Over 33 percent

The company’s operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, declined 33.8 percent to Rs 121.3 crore from Rs 183.1 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin also narrowed sharply to 5.6 percent from 9.1 percent in the year-ago quarter, indicating higher operating costs and weaker profitability despite better sales growth.

The decline in margins weighed heavily on the company’s bottom-line performance during the quarter.

Read Also
Bombay Dyeing Q4 Revenue Rises 10% To ₹396 Crore, Reports Net Loss Of ₹10 Crore
Bombay Dyeing Q4 Revenue Rises 10% To ₹396 Crore, Reports Net Loss Of ₹10 Crore

Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool India’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

The dividend represents 50 percent of the face value of each equity share and is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

Read Also
Dabur India Q4 FY26 Profit Rises 15% To ₹368 Crore, Board Announces ₹5.50 Per Share Dividend
Dabur India Q4 FY26 Profit Rises 15% To ₹368 Crore, Board Announces ₹5.50 Per Share Dividend

Leadership Changes Announced

The company also announced important changes in its senior management team.

Anuj Lall has resigned from the position of Executive Director to pursue opportunities outside the company. He will step down from his role at the close of business hours on July 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Board approved the appointment of Aditya Jain as Additional Director, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 21, 2026. His appointment will be for a period of five years, subject to necessary approvals and completion of formalities.

Disclaimer: The article is based solely on company filings and official statements. Investors should consult financial advisors before investing decisions.

Follow us on