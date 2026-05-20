Whirlpool India Q4 Profit Drops 33% To ₹80 Crore, Margins Shrink Despite 9% Revenue Growth; Board Announces ₹5 Dividend

Mumbai: Whirlpool of India reported a 32.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, mainly due to shrinking operating margins.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 80.2 crore for the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 119.2 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the fall in profit, the company recorded healthy growth in revenue. Revenue from operations increased 8.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,180.8 crore against Rs 2,004.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

EBITDA Drops Over 33 percent

The company’s operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, declined 33.8 percent to Rs 121.3 crore from Rs 183.1 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin also narrowed sharply to 5.6 percent from 9.1 percent in the year-ago quarter, indicating higher operating costs and weaker profitability despite better sales growth.

The decline in margins weighed heavily on the company’s bottom-line performance during the quarter.

Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool India’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

The dividend represents 50 percent of the face value of each equity share and is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

Leadership Changes Announced

The company also announced important changes in its senior management team.

Anuj Lall has resigned from the position of Executive Director to pursue opportunities outside the company. He will step down from his role at the close of business hours on July 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Board approved the appointment of Aditya Jain as Additional Director, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 21, 2026. His appointment will be for a period of five years, subject to necessary approvals and completion of formalities.

Disclaimer: The article is based solely on company filings and official statements. Investors should consult financial advisors before investing decisions.