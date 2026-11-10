Whirlpool Hikes Appliance Prices By 5%, Rising Commodity Costs & Weak Rupee Squeeze Margins

Whirlpool raises appliance prices by 5 percent from November 1. |

Mumbai: Home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool of India Limited has increased prices across its product portfolio by 5%, effective November 1, 2026, as rising raw material costs, expensive crude oil and currency depreciation put pressure on profitability.

The price revision comes during the festive shopping season, when demand for refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners typically increases.

Inflation Hits Margins

According to its regulatory filing, Whirlpool faced significant cost pressures due to commodity inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and higher crude oil prices.

The weakening rupee further increased expenses, particularly for imported components and raw materials used in manufacturing household appliances.

The company also reported additional costs arising from new energy-efficiency regulations affecting refrigerators and air conditioners.

Investments associated with the launch of its Luxuriem range added to operating expenses, further affecting margins during the quarter.

Price Revision Strategy

Whirlpool said strategic price increases and internal cost-productivity measures helped partially offset inflationary pressures.

However, continued increases in input costs prompted the company to implement another pricing adjustment to protect profitability.

The revision follows similar moves by several consumer electronics manufacturers in October.

Industry players had raised prices of air conditioners, LED televisions, washing machines and other appliances by 5–8 percent.

Higher prices of copper, steel, aluminium and crude oil derivatives, along with increased freight expenses, contributed to these revisions.

Revenue Records Growth

Despite rising expenses, Whirlpool reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,873 crore for the quarter, representing 14 percent year-on-year growth.

The company attributed the increase primarily to higher industry volumes, strategic pricing decisions and continued premiumisation of its product portfolio.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹40 crore.

Meanwhile, profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹34 crore during the reporting period.

The latest price increase highlights the challenge facing appliance manufacturers as they balance rising production costs with consumer demand.

For customers, the revision means higher purchase prices, while Whirlpool aims to protect margins through pricing and cost-control measures.

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