Gold Prices Slip After Strong Rally, US Inflation Data To Decide Next Move As Investors Await Fed Rate Signals

Gold slips to USD 4,128.48 per ounce as investors await US inflation figures. |

Mumbai: Gold prices edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

The decline followed a strong rally of more than 1 percent in the previous session. Market participants are now assessing whether higher-than-expected inflation could put further pressure on precious metals.

Gold Prices Decline

Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $4,128.48 per ounce during early Asian trading on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday’s gains.

However, US gold futures rose 0.6% to $4,137.60 per ounce, reflecting mixed sentiment across bullion markets.

Silver also declined 0.3% to $53.25 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.3%, while palladium recorded a sharper decline of 0.9%.

The mixed movements suggest investors are avoiding aggressive positions before important economic announcements.

US Inflation In Focus

Investors are closely watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for release on Tuesday.

The figures will provide fresh indications about inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy.

Attention will subsequently shift to Friday's Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which measures price changes at the wholesale level.

Both reports could influence expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Higher inflation readings may reduce the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts, while softer figures could strengthen expectations of monetary easing.

Why Interest Rates Matter?

Gold does not generate regular interest income, unlike bank deposits or government bonds.

Consequently, higher interest rates can make interest-bearing investments more attractive, potentially reducing demand for bullion.

Expectations of tighter monetary policy may also strengthen the US dollar and push Treasury yields higher.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, potentially weakening international demand.

For now, investors are likely to remain cautious as upcoming inflation figures could determine whether gold resumes its upward movement or faces further selling pressure.

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