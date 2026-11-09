Gold Jumps ₹1,200, Silver Soars ₹3,000, Know - What’s Behind The Sudden Bullion Buying Frenzy?

Gold gained Rs 1,200 and silver Rs 3,000 as cheaper crude. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices rallied sharply on Monday, with the yellow metal gaining Rs 1,200 and silver advancing Rs 3,000. Softer crude oil prices, a weakening US dollar, shifting interest rate expectations and positioning ahead of crucial American inflation data collectively strengthened investor appetite for precious metals.

Crude Relief

Easing crude oil prices emerged as a significant catalyst for the bullion rally. US President Donald Trump indicated that further military strikes against Iran were highly unlikely, while diplomatic negotiations continued.

The developments reduced concerns over potential oil supply disruptions, pushing energy prices lower.

Cheaper crude could moderate transportation and manufacturing costs, potentially easing inflationary pressures. This, in turn, improves the investment outlook for non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Rate Expectations

Bullion also benefited from expectations that central banks might face less pressure to maintain restrictive monetary policies.

Gold and silver generate no regular interest income. Consequently, elevated bond yields and deposit rates typically increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals.

Lower energy-driven inflation could create room for monetary easing, strengthening bullion's relative attractiveness.

However, recent US employment figures have complicated the outlook, reinforcing concerns that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive stance in December.

Dollar Weakness

A softer US dollar provided another tailwind for precious metals.

Since international gold prices are denominated in dollars, depreciation in the American currency makes bullion relatively cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

This currency advantage can stimulate overseas demand and support international prices.

Inflation Watch

Investors are now positioning ahead of two important American inflation releases.

Tuesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) will offer insights into household inflation, while Friday's Producer Price Index (PPI) will indicate price pressures faced by businesses.

Both indicators could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and expectations surrounding future interest rates.

Anticipatory buying ahead of these releases supported bullion prices, although stronger-than-expected inflation readings could revive dollar strength and trigger renewed volatility across precious metals markets.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!