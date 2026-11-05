Maharashtra FDA Tests Gold-Plated Sweets Priced At ₹24,000 Per Kg In Amravati; Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe Raises Concerns

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has collected a sample of gold-plated sweets being sold for Rs 24,000 per kg in Amravati after questioning whether the expensive confectionery actually contains genuine gold. The sample has been sent to a laboratory for testing, and action will be taken against the seller if the gold plating is found to be impure or not genuine, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.

Tukaram Mundhe Questions Authenticity Of Expensive Gold-Plated Sweets

Mundhe said he learnt that a shop in Amravati was selling gold-plated sweets at an unusually high price of Rs 24,000 per kg. Given the steep price, he questioned whether the product contained genuine gold or was merely being marketed as gold-plated confectionery. Following this, FDA officials collected a sample from the shop and sent it for laboratory analysis.

The FDA Commissioner has appealed to consumers to exercise extra caution while purchasing expensive sweets, particularly those advertised as silver- or gold-plated. He said consumers should not blindly trust claims made by sellers, especially when products are priced significantly higher than ordinary sweets.

How To Identify Genuine Silver Foil On Sweets? FDA Commissioner Shares Tips

Mundhe also explained a simple way to identify silver foil. Consumers can take a small amount of the decorative foil on their fingertips and rub it. If it is genuine silver foil, it will not behave like ordinary metallic foil, whereas aluminium foil may break into small pieces. However, he advised consumers to report suspicious claims to the FDA rather than rely solely on visual checks.

The appeal comes as the FDA intensified its food safety inspections during the festive season. Between October 1 and November 3, the department inspected more than 9,666 food establishments across Maharashtra and seized 3,098 metric tonnes of food stock worth Rs 63.45 crore. Action included suspension of 954 licences and cancellation of 25 licences.

Diwali Food Safety Drive: FDA Suspends 326 Licences, Seizes Stock Worth ₹44.37 Crore

During the more intensive Diwali drive between October 15 and November 3, the FDA inspected 3,332 establishments, issued more than 1,500 improvement notices, suspended 326 licences and cancelled 15 licences. It also seized 1,886 metric tonnes of food stock valued at Rs 44.37 crore.

The inspections covered salt, spices, edible oils, milk and milk products, sweets, namkeen, snacks, confectionery, dry foods and bakery products.

Mundhe urged citizens to avoid brightly coloured, unpackaged and substandard food products and cautioned against consuming sweets that have been stored for several days. He advised consumers to purchase perishable sweets in smaller quantities, consume them within a day or two and buy fresh stock when required.

He also urged citizens to report suspicious food products and misleading claims through the FDA's toll-free helpline or online portal.

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