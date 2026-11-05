Diwali 2026: Firecracker Injuries Can Cause Permanent Vision Loss, Mumbai Doctors Warn; Here's What To Avoid |

Mumbai: Firecracker-related injuries remain a major concern during Diwali, with doctors urging residents to exercise caution while celebrating. From severe burns to eye injuries that can cause permanent vision loss, even a moment of carelessness can lead to serious consequences. Doctors have advised people to maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers, ensure adult supervision of children and avoid handling unexploded fireworks.

Mumbai Hospitals Recorded 37 Firecracker Burn Injuries During Diwali 2024

The concern is backed by previous years' figures. Four major Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals collectively recorded 37 firecracker-related burn injuries during Diwali 2024. In 2025, the Mumbai Fire Brigade reported 50 fire incidents during the 60 hours of Diwali festivities.

Apart from burns to the hands and face, eyes are particularly vulnerable. Sparks, ash and explosive particles can cause corneal abrasions, eyelid burns, internal bleeding and retinal damage, potentially resulting in permanent vision loss. Bystanders are equally at risk.

Dr Vandana Jain Warns Against Rubbing Injured Eyes Or Applying Home Remedies

Dr Vandana Jain, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, warned that firecracker injuries could cause permanent vision damage. She advised people not to rub injured eyes or apply home remedies and stressed the importance of maintaining a safe distance from crackers.

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Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant Internal Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said the severity of a burn depends on its depth and location, not merely its size. Burns involving the face, eyes, hands, feet and major joints require prompt medical attention. Extensive blistering, charred skin and breathing difficulty should be treated as emergencies, particularly among children and senior citizens.

Dr Amit Saraf, Director of Internal Medicine at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said the first few minutes after a burn are crucial. The affected area should be placed under clean, cool running water for at least 20 minutes. He cautioned against applying toothpaste, butter, oil, turmeric or ice, which can worsen injuries. The burn should be loosely covered with a clean cloth or sterile dressing, and medical attention sought promptly.

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