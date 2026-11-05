KDMC Sanitation Workers Get Diwali Bonus As Sumit Elcoplast Extends Benefits To Employees Earning Above ₹21,000 |

Kalyan: In a Diwali bonanza for sanitation workers responsible for keeping Kalyan-Dombivli clean, Sumit Elcoplast Kalyan SMW Private Limited has credited annual bonuses to eligible employees deployed across seven wards of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The bonus for the financial year 2025-26 was transferred directly to employees' bank accounts on November 4, 2026, the company management said.

Sumit Elcoplast Recognises Contribution Of Garbage Collection And Sanitation Staff

The company, which handles solid waste management and garbage collection in seven KDMC wards, said the decision was aimed at recognising the contribution of its workforce, whose efforts play a crucial role in maintaining the city's sanitation system.

Since the company's operations in Kalyan-Dombivli were launched in phases, the bonus amount has been calculated and disbursed according to individual employees' dates of joining and length of service during the financial year.

Diwali Bonus Extended To Eligible Employees Earning Above ₹21,000 Per Month

A notable aspect of the distribution is that the benefit has not been restricted to employees earning up to Rs 21,000 per month. The management has also extended the bonus to eligible employees drawing salaries above this threshold, widening the coverage of the festive benefit.

According to the company, the disbursement has been made after considering applicable provisions of the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, relevant provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019, the company's approved policy and eligibility criteria.

Employees have been advised to check their salary records and bank accounts to confirm receipt of the bonus. Those facing discrepancies or having queries have been asked to approach the company's Human Resources department.

The management said the initiative reflects its commitment to employee welfare and acknowledges the hard work, dedication and professionalism of workers involved in maintaining the city's cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the company has clarified that employees who worked with other organisations before joining Sumit Elcoplast during the financial year 2025-26 must approach their previous employers for any bonus dues pertaining to their earlier employment. Sumit Elcoplast has paid bonuses to eligible employees for the period covered by their service with the company it said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/