TMC Launches Digital Life Certificate App For Retired Employees, Pensioners Can Now Submit Documents From Home

Thane: Retired employees of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will no longer need to visit banks to submit their annual life certificates. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the TMC, in joint collaboration with the Bank of Maharashtra and State Bank of India (SBI), has introduced the 'TMC Life Certificate Digital System' mobile application, enabling eligible pensioners to submit their digital life certificates conveniently from home.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar Inaugurates Digital Life Certificate Service

The digital service was officially inaugurated today by Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar at the Late Narendra Ballal Hall.

The event was attended by Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, Leader of Opposition Shanu Pathan, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee Chairperson Minal Sankhe, Uthalsar Ward Committee Chairman Narayan Pawar, local Corporator Rajesh More, Deputy Commissioner G. G. Godepure, Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Deepak Shinde, Personnel Officer Dayanand Gundap, alongside representatives from the Bank of Maharashtra.

New App To Spare Senior Citizens Long Queues And Repeated Bank Visits

Previously, senior citizens were required to visit bank branches or municipal offices annually, facing challenges such as travel fatigue, long queues, extended waiting times, and reliance on family members or caretakers. The new digital initiative eliminates the friction of traditional offline procedures, offering a smooth, accessible alternative.

Beyond improving user experience for senior citizens, the platform allows the municipal administration to efficiently collect, verify, and manage incoming life certificates digitally. The automated system is expected to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and speed up administrative processing.

This initiative underscores TMC's commitment to honoring its retired staff by leveraging modern technology to save their time and energy while providing dignified, hassle-free municipal services.

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