Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Agri-Koli Leaders Demand Arrest Of Alleged Masterminds, Raise Concerns Over Cluster Scheme |

Bhiwandi: Alleging that Pradeep Purnekar was murdered for opposing the cluster redevelopment scheme leaders of the Agri-Koli community have demanded a fair and comprehensive investigation into the killing, along with strict action against all those involved including the alleged masterminds. At a condolence-cum-resolution meeting held at the Agri Samaj Hall in Rahnal village Bhiwandi taluka speakers accused the state’s Urban Development Department of attempting to take over the traditional settlements and ancestral lands of the indigenous community through the cluster scheme.

Rajaram Patil Alleges Hired Criminals Carried Out Murder, Questions Failure To Identify Masterminds

Addressing the gathering, OBC community leader from Uran Rajaram Patil, alleged that Purnekar’s killing was carried out by hired criminals, while those who allegedly orchestrated the murder remained unidentified. He questioned why the alleged masterminds had not been exposed and said the community must unite against injustice rather than remain silent.

Patil asserted that the Agri-Koli community had contributed significantly to the country's defence and that historical evidence established its status as an indigenous community. He said the most meaningful tribute to Purnekar would be to restore confidence among community members and collectively resolve to fight against injustice.

Arun Patil Raises Questions Over Law And Order In Thane District

Meeting organiser Arun Patil said the murder had raised serious questions about the law-and-order situation in Thane district. He alleged that instead of arresting those whose names were included in a supplementary chargesheet the accused were being provided police protection and were holding press conferences. This had caused considerable resentment within the community, he said demanding that the alleged injustice faced by Purnekar's family be addressed immediately.

Advocate Bhardwaj Chaudhary alleged that investigating agencies were deliberately withholding the motive behind the murder and that political interference was being used to protect the accused. He said Purnekar's killing was not merely a loss for his family but a setback for the entire Agri community, alleging a wider conspiracy to undermine the identity and existence of the Agri-Koli community.

Agri Samaj president Namdev Patil, Bhagwan Thakur, Bharat Patil, Vinod Patil, Manohar Patil, Yashwant Patil, Sunil Patil and Nalini Chaudhary were among those present. Other speakers also demanded an impartial investigation, stringent action against the guilty and justice for the bereaved family. The gathering concluded with a collective resolve to stand united against injustice towards the community.

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