Where Is ₹?: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Questions Lack Of Rupee Symbol On Electronic Products In India...

Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal, who is known for his fierce advocacy of reducing dependence on Western companies and ideas, working towards more indigenous avenues has once again raised another issue in the same context.

Why No Rupee Symbol?

Taking to X, Aggarwal shared a post with a close-up photograph of what can be made out of a keyboard or keypad on a laptop.

Maybe this has something to do with it! Wonder why the $ is not replaced with ₹ in products sold in India pic.twitter.com/LteKrcfd9b — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 24, 2024

He captioned this photograph, asking, "Maybe this has something to do with it! Wonder why the $ is not replaced with ₹ in products sold in India."

The image, part from the keypad, also had a part of the screen, which read, 'Index is expected to be INR 271 billion by FY27'. This was followed by another sentence, saying, "... is expected to be INR 150 billion by 2027. Here, these sentences did not have the rupee symbol (₹) on them, instead, they carried the abbreviation INR.

Netizen Reaction

Some netizens responded to this post. One user sardonically said, "Why not have ‘ओला’ as a logo instead of OLA on your scooters first."

Another user said, "the '$' is also an important character in programming languages, such as perl."Another user commented on the matter with a detailed retort. The user said, "$ is not just a currency symbol. It is embedded in many programming language syntaxes such as:

- We write variables under this ${} in javascript.

- Variables are also written like this $1, $2 in bash syntax.

If you want some change, then start with yourself and replace the name "OLA" with some Indian language word."

Previously, Aggarwal had gone on a tirade against Google and its Google Maps service for allegedly overcharging Ola and its cab services. In response to this, Ola started using its own service, Ola Maps. In addition, Aggarwal had also raised an issue with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn for some of their policies on the platform.