e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWheat becomes cheaper by Rs 9 in India, as Pakistan faces atta shortage

Wheat becomes cheaper by Rs 9 in India, as Pakistan faces atta shortage

The government also expects a further relaxation in prices, once wheat reaches flour mills.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Among roti, kapda aur makaan, food inflation has kept the first one costly, with atta prices hitting a 10-year high in India this month. Next door in Pakistan, people clashed in the streets for flour, amid a shortage of wheat in the aftermath of devastating floods. But things may improve in India, as the government's move to sell three million tonnes of wheat on the open market, has triggered a 9 per cent crash in prices.

Read Also
Pakistan food crisis: Several bikers chase truck pleading to buy at least 1 bag wheat, heartbreaking...
article-image

The dip in rates comes days ahead of an e-auction for wheat priced Rs 300 lower than base price per quintal. Wheat prices had remained high since stockists held back the grain, anticipating prices to rise further. The government also expects a further relaxation in prices, once wheat reaches flour mills.

Read Also
1 kg wheat costed less than ₹ 2 in 1987, old bill goes viral
article-image

As lower atta prices will help Indians cut down on household expenses, the government is also making up for a shortfall of tur dal, by importing a million tonnes of it in the next financial year. Amid inflation concerns, the El Nino weather condition is also expected to affect agricultural production in the country. At the same time high cost of feed and winter demand have further driven up egg prices in Maharashtra.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BharatPe statements reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover and wife; Suhail and Rajnish

BharatPe statements reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover and wife; Suhail and Rajnish

Wheat becomes cheaper by Rs 9 in India, as Pakistan faces atta shortage

Wheat becomes cheaper by Rs 9 in India, as Pakistan faces atta shortage

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

Raj Kamal Bindal and Manish Kapoor ceases as independent directors of BHEL on completion of tenure

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru

IndiGo begins daily flight service to Delhi from Mangaluru