WhatsApp users can now edit messages within 15 minutes after they are sent

Be it personal chats or groups made for interaction between family, friends and colleagues, WhatsApp has become an integral part of everyday life. At the same time messages not framed properly or with spelling errors could lead to miscommunication, and deleting long texts before sending them again can be a hassle.
But among other features rolled out recently, WhatsApp has introduced an option to edit messages within 15 minutes after they are sent.
How does it work?
The change announced by Mark Zuckerberg comes a year after the time given to delete messages was increased from 48 hours to 60 hours.
Now just like how people get to know when you've deleted a text, here an edited tag will inform them that you've tweaked or corrected your message.
At the same time the app doesn't record the correction history, so people won't be able to see the original content of the message.
Late to the party?
But despite being the most popular messaging app, WhatsApp has been late with its update, since Telegram and Signal as well as Twitter already have the edit option.
Telegram also offers more time for people to edit messages, as they get 48 hours to make corrections instead of 15 minutes.