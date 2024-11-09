 WhatsApp Update Is Introducing Instagram-Like Function In The Popular Messenger App: Report
WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature that will add more interactivity to the WhatsApp Updates function already present in the app. The new function is likely to have similarities with one on its sister-app Instagram but there are going to be some key differences.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world | FPJ Web Team

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, is working on an update which will bring Instagram-like function into the social media platform, said a news report. It has been reported that the function is currently under development and when released, will enable users to introduce more interactivity on the Meta-owned messenger platform.

WhatsApp Update: What's New?

The feature under development is seeking to give users opportunity to make their WhatsApp Updates (formerly 'Status') interactive. Till now, this function is only available on its sister-platform Instagram. WhatsApp is checking if the element of interactivity can be introduced in its app. Although there are likely to be similarities, the function on WhatsApp will be slightly different than that on Instagram.

As reported by wabetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature to make a new sticker which the users can use in their updates. With this sticker, WhatsApp users can add interactive elements like questions, polls and more in their WhatsApp Updates and even prompt their contacts to share their own content as a response to these updates.

This feature is likely to be similar to 'Add Yours' feature on Instagram. But there is a difference.

WhatsApp stresses that it is an end-to-end encrypted platform and interactions there can't be read even by WhatsApp.

Such element of confidentiality is likely to be introduced before rolling out the update.

If a person inserts the 'Add Yours'-like sticker in his WhatsApp update and another responds by sharing his content, the contacts of the second person will not be able to see identity of the first person. Also, audience of the second person will not be able to see who else contributed to the initial update.

As of now, there hasn't been any official comment on the new update from WhatsApp.

